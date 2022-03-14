Lux Industries creates buzz with new ad campaign ‘Chehre Pe Muskaan’ starring Varun Dhawan

Kolkata: Lux Industries Limited, (BSE: 539542 | NSE: LUXIND), one of the country’s largest innerwear manufacturers, known for its innovative and customer-demand driven product offerings, manufacturing more than 100 products across 14 major brands comprising a complete range of innerwear and outerwear for men, women, and children, has yet again created a buzz with its new advertisement campaign film ‘Chehre Pe Muskaan’.

The new Campaign which has been conceived for the brand ‘Lux Cozi’ primarily highlights the ultimate comfort and luxury that Lux Cozi products offer to its consumers, which makes them so happy from inside that it is reflected on their faces. Targeted at the male consumers with an age bracket of 18 to 30 years (Urban + Rural), the campaign film stars the heartthrob of Young India, Varun Dhawan as the lead cast who also happens to be the Brand Ambassador for Lux Cozi.

The Creative Agency of the Film is OgilvyMumbai, while the Director of the Film is Ms. Neha Kaul of Corcoise Films. As on today, the campaign is live across television, social media, outdoor, print and on ground channels.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Mr. Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux industries said “At Lux, we have always valued our consumers’ thoughts and behaviour more than anything. Their preferences and opinions have inspired us while their insights have helped shape our brand image and propelled our businesses in the right direction. This campaign is a testament to this ideal of ours. We believe that Lux Cozi as a brand must be dynamic and in sync with how the consumer is moving. Today’s consumer for Lux Cozi is looking for a happy zone and we hope that this advertisement film will bring a smile on the faces of our consumers.”

Mr. Udit Todi, Executive Director, Lux industries commented, “We at Lux have always aligned our product offerings with consumers’ requirements. Our research showed comfort and luxury were top most on their preference and hence an ideal combination to offer our target audiences. This commercial enunciates the brand’s understanding of our TG’s needs. I hear, the new campaign has already grabbed significant eyeballs and has been receiving excellent reviews across social media channels.”

The story board/narrative of the film

The film opens in an office. Varun Dhawan with a big smile exiting the corner room of his pretty boss’ cabin. He seems like he’s got a huge promotion.

He exudes charm which comes from his inner confidence. As he’s walking, he’s grooving to a melody in his head. We see girls in his office reacting to his swag, trying to guess why he is so happy. In doing so, they are totally charmed. We see people noticing him and his happy mood and staring at him blankly.

There are various reactions from the bystanders and people who are passing by. Moving to, we now see Varun enter his bedroom, where he continues to groove and smile while doing a signature move with his vest, smiling away at his reflection in the mirror.

Voice Over + Superimpose: Koi kya jaane ki andar jaan hai tabhi toh chehre pe muskaan hai.

Superimpose: Lux Cozi. Chehre Pe Muskan.

Mr. Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India commented, “The purpose of an undergarment is to make one feel cosy and comfortable. It is not to increase the sexual appeal or body display. The new Lux Cozi film featuring Varun Dhawan achieves the purpose with dignity and grace. A film that no one will feel uncomfortable watching with the family.”

Ms. Neha Kaul, Director, Corcoise Films, stated, “Filming with the bundle of energy – Varun Dhawan was a sheer delight. Discussions and jamming sessions with Varun were a great value-add and I am super delighted with the film.”

Lux Cozi is one of the fastest-growing brands in the Lux Industries portfolio. Lux Industries has always been proactive in adopting newer methods of production developing innovative products and targeting the right audience through first-of-its-kind branding and promotional activities. Its customer centric approach has helped the brand to expand their visibility and created strong brand equity for the entire brand portfolio across 47 countries. With a strong assortment of 15 brands offering mass, mid-premium and premium products across demographics, it has helped the brand to outperform the market and generate a pricing premium.