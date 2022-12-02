Ludhiana Court Blast Case: Terrorist Harpreet Singh Arrested

New Delhi: Terrorist Harpreet Singh, who was most wanted and the main conspirator behind the Ludhiana court bomb blast, has been arrested in New Delhi.

Harpreet was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, as per reports.

Harpreet Singh alias “Happy Malaysia”, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested shortly after he arrived at the airport from Kuala Lumpur.

He was arrested in a case relating to the massive bomb blast in the Ludhiana Court Building in December last year. In the blast, one person was killed and six others were injured.

The case was initially registered on December 23, 2021, at Police Station Division-5, district Ludhiana Commissionerate, Punjab and re-registered by the NIA on January 13.