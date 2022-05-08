Lucknow Super Giants crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs

Pune: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 177 runs, KKR were bowled out for 101 in 14.3 overs. Russell was in good batting form and hammered 45 runs off 19 balls but couldn’t prevent a defeat.

Avesh Khan and Jason Holder were in top form for LSG’s bowling department, taking three wickets each.

Earlier, a knock of 50 runs off 29 balls by Quinton de Kock helped LSG post 176 for seven in 20 overs. Russell was in good bowling form too and bagged two wickets for KKR.