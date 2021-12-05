Lucknow Protest Over Jobs Irregularities Faces Lathi-Charge

Lucknow: The Lucknow police broke up a candlelight march by a group of people holding a sustained protest over alleged irregularities in a 2019 Uttar Pradesh exam to recruit 69,000 assistant teachers in the state.

A group of protestors was trying to march from a prominent intersection in central Lucknow towards the residence of the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when the police lathi-charged them to break up the protest.

69000 शिक्षक भर्ती में पिछड़ों-दलितों का आरक्षण मारने वाले CM अब लाठियां बरसा रहे हैं। लखनऊ में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से कैंडल मार्च निकाल रहे 69000 शिक्षक भर्ती के अभ्यार्थियों पर पुलिस द्वारा बर्बर लाठीचार्ज दुखद एवं शर्मनाक! युवा बेरोजगारों इंकलाब होगा, बाइस में बदलाव होगा। pic.twitter.com/t6H56O8ydX — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) December 4, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh government held a major examination in 2019 to recruit 69,000 assistant school teachers, but the entire process has since faced allegations of irregularities, including on allocation of quotas within the merit list of those who got selected in the exam.

Protests over the exam have been going on for two years especially from Scheduled Caste and OBC candidates who appeared for it.