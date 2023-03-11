Lucknow-bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Takeoff

New Delhi: An Air Aisa AIX Connect flight from Bengaluru bound for Lucknow had to make an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport due to a technical issue, according to Air Asia officials.

As per reports, the flight, i5-2472, departed at approximately 6:45 AM and was scheduled to arrive in Lucknow at 9:00 AM. However, the aircraft was forced to land only ten minutes after takeoff.

“AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru,” the AIX Connect spokesperson said.

“Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimise impact on other scheduled operations,” the spokesperson added.