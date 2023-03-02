LTS-600 RAMP: Make your Holi bold & colourful with this latest Dual Tower 160W Speakers

New Delhi: While preparations for the festival of colours are well underway, Lapcare, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands, announced the launch of the LTS 600 RAMP Dual Tower 160 W speakers, just in time to play beats that compliment your moves during Holi celebration. These powerful multi-connection dual tower speakers feature an immaculate reflex-bass design with USB connectivity and charge support, so that you can play loud music with bass extension, for endless hours, even in a large setting.

Despite their sleek design, the Lapcare LTS-600 Tower Speakers have a powerful audio output that exceeds 150 W and comes with a reflex-bass design with two woofers, more than enough to bring music beats to life and entice even the shyest of listeners to groove. They are also equipped with quality RGB lighting, which will also add to the ambience of your Holi party. The speakers have an ergonomic design featuring FM support, two microphone portals and a 1.5-meter cable. Furthermore, LTS-600 Tower 160W Speakers have a variety of connectivity options, including USB support that doubles up as a charger for your phone, which means you can play your personal favourite tunes interruption-free. With the addition of the latest Bluetooth 5.0 to its offering, the speakers will enable fast pairing, and with dual audio channels, you will not have to spend time fixing connection issues.

Mr Atul Gupta, Managing Director of Lapcare, stated “We are introducing affordable advanced dual tower speakers just in time for Holi. These speakers are equipped with powerful audio output, and the ability to play loud beats with smooth bass tones. Being an Indian brand to its core, we understand the cultural as well as the social significance of the festival in bringing people together regardless of status. Thus we took to ensure no technical issues stand in the way to disrupt our consumers’ enjoyment”

Lapcare LTS-600 RAMP Dual Tower Speakers (Quick Specification): –

Power Inputs 240V AC

Power Output: 160 WATTS

WOOFER: 254mm X 2

Speaker: 4 Inch X 4+

Cable Length: 1.5 m

Bluetooth V5.0 Aux, USB, Fm

RGB Lights

2 X Wireless Mic

Remote

The LTS-600 Tower 160W Speakers are priced at Rs 18,999/- and are available across all leading retail and online stores. The product comes with a one-year warranty and can be availed at special discounts.