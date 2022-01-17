L&T Dispatches Critical Reactors to USA for Renewable Diesel Project ahead of schedule

Hazira (Surat, Gujarat): The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro, flagged off five critical renewable diesel reactors to North America’s largest renewable diesel producer Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), two weeks ahead of the contractual delivery date.

DGD is a joint venture of Darling Ingredients Inc. and Valero Energy Corporation in Texas, USA. L&T is executing additional three such green diesel projects for the US and European clients at Larsen & Toubro’s fully integrated, state-of-the-art, digitally-enabled Heavy Engineering Complex located at Hazira in Gujarat.

The reactors manufactured by L&T will process biomass (recycled animal fats, used cooking oil and inedible corn oil) to make green diesel. Renewable diesel can be used without modifications to existing diesel engines. It will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared with conventional diesel fuel.

Mr. Anil Parab, Member – L&T Executive Committee, Senior VP & Head Heavy Engineering said:

We thank DGD for entrusting L&T with this opportunity to supply these critical Reactors. India was hit hard with the second wave of COVID-19 during the execution of this fast-track delivery project. The supply of Oxygen and other industrial gases was stopped for 45 days. This situation tested our resilience to the fullest. Despite these problems, our impeccable track record of reliable On-Time delivery was adhered to deliver uninterrupted customer service.

This critical technology will open new opportunities and help the client to meet the objective of low-carbon emissions. The successful execution of such renewable energy projects is a part of L&T’s strategy to widen its green business portfolio, guided by its ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) framework.

Mr. John Roach, Senior Vice President for Valero said:

We are elated by the transparent and result-oriented approach of L&T in manufacturing these complex Reactors meeting the high level of Safety, Quality and Reliability requirements while achieving early delivery. This was the most critical order for the DGD#3 project and L&T has kept up to their promise despite unprecedented COVID19 pandemic challenges. We see L&T as a valuable supplier and resource for critical projects in the future.

L&T’s ‘A.M. Naik Heavy Engineering Complex’ at Hazira (Surat) is a globally benchmarked, state-of-the-art, fully integrated, digitally-enabled manufacturing facility. It continues to contribute to the “Make in India” mission. All L&T Heavy Engineering facilities are all equipped with Industry 4.0 solutions in engineered-to-order manufacturing. The heavy engineering business of L&T has a proven track record of supplying technology-intensive equipment and systems to global customers in the Refinery, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Fertilizers and Nuclear Power industries.