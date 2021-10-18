Lt Colonel Laxmidhar Bhuyan Calls On Odisha CM; Awarded Rs 10L For Holding World Records

Bhubaneswar: Lt. Colonel Laxmidhar Bhuyan, SRO of Regimental Administration-7 today called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ in Bhubaneswar.

Lt. Col. Bhuyan holds several world records for his super performances in skills like ‘longest time hitting on hips by heels on headstand’ and blind folded hundred meters run carrying Indian flag in semi-circular track. The Chief Minister appreciated his fabulous feats and awarded him Rs.10 lakhs.

It may be mentioned here that on Army Day 15th January 2021, Lt. Colonel Shri Bhuyan performed 13,725 times hitting on hips by heels on headstand Yoga position for non-stop one hour seven minutes and ten seconds despite 20 percent disability. He has entered his name in several books of record such as Guinness of World Records, International Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, Best of India Records and Golden Book of Records.

He has also 8 World Records in “Blind folded Hundred Meters Run with National Flag in Semi Circular Track in just one minute followed by Blind folded Climbing of 20 feet ladder in 5 seconds and Blind folded non-stop 13,986 times hitting by heels on headstand on top of 20 feet ladder.