“LSD 2 is the only feature film made in India that talks about Deepfake videos on the big screen what the world is experiencing now”: Dibakar Banerjee

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is the first feature film that largely covers the world of the internet while it also addresses the issue of Deepfake videos that are spreading like wildfire these days, especially when celebrities like Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, and Ranveer Singh become victims of it. Concerning this, director Dibakar Banerjee also sheds light on how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has a story that discusses Deepfake videos and their impact.

Dibakar Banerjee states, “LSD 2 is the only feature film made in India that talks about Deepfake videos on the big screen what the world is experiencing now, with Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh to Allu Arjun becoming the victims of it. The film tells the story of a gamer who becomes the target of trolling and harassment from an unknown online entity due to a deepfake video hindering his online streaming and then coming into the public domain. Since the film discusses the impact and involvement of the internet in our lives, deepfake is also a crucial aspect of this virtual universe and it can significantly affect a person’s life, especially if it involves public figures like celebrities.”

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and was released on April 19, 2024.