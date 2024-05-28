LS Polls: ECI Releases Voter turnout of Phase-6 Elections as 63.37%

In the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the sixth phase of the ongoing General Elections 2024 has recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.37% across 58 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs).

The gender-wise voter turnout in Phase 6:

Male Turnout: 61.95%

Female Turnout: 64.95%

Third Gender Turnout: 18.67%

The gender-wise voter turnout in Odisha:

In Odisha during this phase, among the 6 PCs, the voter turnout was notably higher, with an overall turnout of 74.45%.

Male Turnout: 74.07%

Female Turnout: 74.86%

Third Gender Turnout: 20.76%

The state with the highest voter turnout was West Bengal, recording an impressive 82.71% across 8 PCs. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh reported the lowest turnout with 54.04% across 14 PCs.

The highest gender-wise turnouts were:

Male Turnout: 81.62% (West Bengal) Female Turnout: 83.83% (West Bengal) Third Gender Turnout: 37.93% (Jharkhand)



The lowest gender-wise turnouts were:

Male Turnout: 51.31% (Uttar Pradesh) Female Turnout: 52.86% (Jammu and Kashmir) Third Gender Turnout: 5.41% (Uttar Pradesh)



In Odisha, the PC-wise and gender-wise voter turnout

PC VOTER Turnout (%) Male Female Others Total Bhubaneswar 64.75 64.24 22.46 64.49 Cuttack 71.74 70.63 17.7 71.2 Dhenkanal 77.49 78.59 18.13 78.01 Keonjhar 78.27 79.67 15.79 78.97 Puri 74.15 76.82 21.1 75.43 Sambalpur 79.25 79.75 24.82 79.5

The final voter turnout will be available post-counting, which will include the counting of postal ballots. Postal ballots include those given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.), and Voters on Election Duty. The actual data of Form 17 C, which has already been shared with candidates on the day of the poll, shall prevail.