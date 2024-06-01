LPG Price Update: Indian Oil Cut Commercial Cylinder Prices By Rs 69.50 In Delhi; Domestic Rates Unchanged

New Delhi: State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) announced a reduction in the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders with effect from June 1. In the Delhi region, the price has been decreased by Rs 69.50, bringing the retail price to Rs 1,676.

The price reduction decision by Oil Marketing Companies has been taken to offer relief to businesses and commercial enterprises.

This latest reduction comes on the heels of a previous price adjustment on May 1, 2024, when the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was lowered by Rs 19. The consecutive decreases in price signal a positive trend for businesses grappling with operating costs amid economic challenges.

LPG Cylinder City-Wise Price:

Delhi -Rs 1,676

Kolkata -Rs 1,787

Mumbai -Rs 1,629

Chennai -Rs 1,840.50