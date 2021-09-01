LPG Price Hike: Cooking Gas Gets Costlier By Rs 25 Per Cylinder

New Delhi: LPG cooking gas prices were hiked once again on Wednesday. The price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders was increased by Rs 25.

With the latest price hike, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder will now cost Rs 859.50 in Delhi while one weighing the same costs Rs 911 in Kolkata.

In Mumbai, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50 as well.

The new LPG cylinder price rate is effective from September 1.

In the last 15 days, the price of an LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 50. It was hiked by Rs 25 on August 18, and again today by Rs 25 per cylinder. Earlier still, in July, the price of cooking gas was increased by Rs 25.50. Thus, in the last two months, the price of LPG has gone up by Rs 75.