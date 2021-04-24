LPG Laden Truck Overturns In Cuttack, No Casualty

Cuttack: In what could have been a major catastrophe, a truck loaded with gas cylinders met with an accident and overturned over a vegetable shop near Bamphakuda in Cuttack on Saturday.

According to reports, the truck was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack when the mishap occurred. However, the vegetable shop was closed today because of the shutdown following which no one was hurt.

Fortunately, there was no leakage from any cylinder, which could have led to a big mishap.