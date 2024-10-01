New Delhi : The oil marketing companies on Tuesday announced a hike in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective from today (October 1st), according to the sources.

As per the official sources, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been increased by Rs 48.50, marking a significant rise for businesses and establishments that rely on these cylinders. Due to the increase in LPG cylinder prices, a 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,740 in Delhi compared to Rs 1,691.50 earlier.

Along with the 19 kg variant, the prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have also been increased by Rs 12.

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilize these cylinders for daily operations.

Last month also on 1st September, the oil marketing companies have increased the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 39. After the hike, the retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1,691.50.

Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households.

The revised prices are now in effect across the country, influencing the cost structure for many businesses that rely on LPG for their cooking and operational needs. This increase may result in a higher operating cost for the affected sectors, potentially leading to a rise in prices for end consumers in various industries.