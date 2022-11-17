LPG Cylinders To Come With QR Codes Soon: Petroleum Min Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) cylinders will deliver with QR codes soon, Minister of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Harshdeep Singh Puri said.

Puri said this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders and welded on new ones adding that when the QR code is activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking and tracing and better inventory management of gas cylinders.

Puri, while releasing a video on his Twitter profile, said, “Fueling Traceability! A remarkable innovation – this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones – when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders.”

<>

Fueling Traceability!

A remarkable innovation – this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones – when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/7y4Ymsk39K — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 16, 2022

</>