LPG Cylinders Price Hiked By Rs 15; Check New Rates Here

New Delhi: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been hiked again by Rs 15 on Wednesday. This is the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months.

After the hike, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 899.50. The new rate of 5kg cylinder is Rs 502.

The rates of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 25 on September 1.

The two main factors that determine the prices of LPG cylinders in India are the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global benchmark rate.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this has to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

The hike in cylinder price coincides with the increase if rates of petrol and diesel.

With the latest increase, the price of a 14.5 kg cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 899.50. In Mumbai, domestic cooking gas cylinder will cost you Rs 899.50 as well. A LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 926 in Kolkata, highest among the metro cities in India. In Chennai, a 14.5 kg cooking gas will be priced at Rs 915.50.