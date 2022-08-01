LPG cylinder prices slashed from today August 1

New Delhi: The prices of a 19-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi has been slashed by Rs 36 with effect from Monday, August 1, state-owned retailers said in a notification on the day. From today, the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be Rs 1976, while in Kolkata it will be priced at Rs 2095.50, Rs 1936.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2141 in Chennai. However, as mentioned earlier, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic cooking cylinder has remained unchanged.

According to the new rate released by Indian Oil today i.e. on August 1, the price of LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 36. This is the second reduction in rates in a month’s time. On 6 July, the price was cut by Rs 8.50 per 19-kg bottle. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT. Prices are higher in states with higher taxes.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week’s meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments.