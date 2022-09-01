LPG Cylinder Price Reduced By Rs 91.50

New Delhi: The prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been reduced by Rs 91.50, with effect from today.

With the changes, the price of the 19 kg cylinder in the national capital, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, has fallen.

In May, the price of the 19 kg cylinder reached an all-time high of Rs 2,354.

As per the announcement, a 19 kg commercial Indane gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1885 as against the old price of Rs 1976 07. Similarly, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1995.50 instead of Rs 2095.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1844 instead of Rs 1936.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 2045 rupees in Chennai instead of Rs 2141.