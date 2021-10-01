LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 43

New Delhi: The price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders went up by Rs 43.5, taking the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder to Rs 1736.50 in New Delhi.

Earlier on September 1, the price of the commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75. The new order is effective from 1 October (Today).

With this, the price of a 14.2kg LPG gas cylinder in Kolkata will cost Rs 911 while in Chennai LPG cylinders will come at Rs 900.5.

Reportedly, the state-run oil companies decide the price of LPG gas cylinders. The price is affected by international fuels rates.