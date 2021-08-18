LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 25

New Delhi: The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder.

This is the second consecutive month that oil companies have hiked domestic cooking gas prices. A domestic cylinder cost Rs 809 on June 1. This was hiked to Rs 834 on July 1.

With effect from August 17, price of non-subsidised 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder will cost Rs 859.50 in Delhi and Mumbai. Currently price of LPG cylinder is highest in Kolkata at Rs 886 per cylinder.

LPG cylinders are available at a fixed rate across the nation. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges.

LPG prices, are revised at the beginning of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the previous month.