LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 25, Fourth Time In A Month

New Delhi: The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was increased for the fourth time in a month. Non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were hiked by Rs 25 on Monday.

The increase has now taken the price of a 14.2 kg household gas cylinder to Rs 819 in Delhi. The new prices have been implemented from March 1.

On February 25, the prices for cooking gas were hiked by Rs 25. It was the third hike in the month of February. Earlier, the prices were increased on February 4 and February 14.

Indian Oil, the country’s largest fuel retailer, supplies LPG under the brand Indane. Usually, the rates of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are reviewed on a monthly basis and any changes effected on the first day of each month. Cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes.

The prices of LPG cylinders in the country, both cooking and commercial, are determined by the state-run oil marketing companies. As per the current rules, the government subsidies a total of 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. The customer has to make any additional purchases required of the LPG cylinders based upon the market price. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month. The subsidy on LPG is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil as well as foreign exchange rates.