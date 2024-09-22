Kanpur: In a concerning incident early this morning, an empty LPG cylinder was discovered on the railway tracks near Prempur Station on the Kanpur-Prayagraj route. The cylinder was spotted by the loco pilot of a goods train, who promptly applied the emergency brakes, averting a potential disaster.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:50 AM, when the train was en route from Kanpur to Prayagraj. Railway officials, including the Inspector of Works and security teams, quickly arrived at the scene to inspect and remove the cylinder from the tracks. Preliminary investigations revealed that the cylinder was empty.

This marks the latest in a series of suspected sabotage attempts targeting railway operations in the region. Earlier this month, the Prayagraj-Bhiwani Kalindi Express narrowly avoided a major accident after colliding with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Kanpur. The train’s loco pilot managed to halt the train, preventing a more severe incident.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police working together to identify those responsible. “We are treating this as a serious attempt to sabotage railway operations. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers and railway property,” stated a senior railway official.