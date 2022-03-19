LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Bhadrak Woman Critically

Bhadrak: A woman suffered critical burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at her house near Astal chowk in Bhadrak on Saturday.

According to reports, the injured woman, the wife of Ramesh Lal was cooking in her kitchen when the explosion occurred. She was rescued by locals and hospitalised.

Five rooms of the house have been gutted in the fire and it has also spread to nearby shops.

Meanwhile, two fire tenders have been engaged to douse the flames. Further operations are underway, reports said.