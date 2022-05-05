LPA Over South Andaman Sea: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during May 6 to 8.

According to IMD, a Low-Pressure area is forming over the South Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next couple of days. Under the influence, the weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Besides, fishermen have been advised not to venture into Andaman Sea during the next five days; into Southeast & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during the next four days and into Westcentral Bay of Bengal on May 8 and 9.

The weather agency also informed that several district of Odisha will experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during the next five days.