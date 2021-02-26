Lower Indra project to be completed during 2021: Water Resources Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das told the State Assembly that Lower Indra Project is likely to be completed during 2021.

The Minister told this in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja in the Odisha Assembly on Friday.

Das said that the Lower Indra Project under construction will irrigate nearly 29900 hectares of farmland of Bolangir and Nuapada districts.

Das said that the proposed project is likely to be completed within the fiscal year 2023-24. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has approved the detailed project report (DPR) in 1997. He said the first revised cost estimate had received CWC’s nod in 2009.

The Minister said the second revised estimate was returned by CWC on technical ground. He said early compliance will be submitted to CWC.

Worth mentioning that the Lower Suktel irrigation project aims to irrigate a total catchment of 31830 hectares of farmland in the districts of Sonepur and Bolangir.