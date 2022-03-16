Lower Courts In Odisha To Hold Morning Sessions From April 4

Cuttack: Keeping in view the increase in day temperature with the onset of summer, all the subordinate courts in Odisha have been asked to hold morning sessions from April 4.

A circular in this regard was issued by the Orissa High Court on Wednesday.

In the said letter Bhagyalaxmi Rath, the registrar (admin) of Orissa High Court communicated the decision of the Court and wrote to the district and session judges to commence morning sessions for all lower courts in Odisha from April 4, 2022.

As per the directive, the court sessions will commence from 7 am and continue till 1 pm, with a half-an-hour break from 10 am to 10.30 am.

“I am directed to say that, the Court are pleased to decide that the morning sitting of the Subordinate Courts at all places in the State shall commence from 4th April 2022 from 7 AM to 1 PM with a break of half an hour from 10 am to 10.30 am and the Court sitting shall be from 7.30 am till 12.30 pm except at Puri (Sadar), Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Chhatrapur and Koraput (Sadar) till the last working day of Summer vacation,” the order said.