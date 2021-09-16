Low To Medium Flood Likely To Hit Kendrapara, Puri By Saturday Night; Odisha SRC Alerts Dist Admins

Bhubaneswar: Amid a surge in the water level of Hirakud Dam, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena today predicted of the possible flood-like situation in the State.

Jena informed that as the water level in Hirakud reservoir is increasing due to heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, a low to medium flood may hit Kendrapara and Puri districts by Saturday night.

At present, 5.20 lakh cusec of water is entering the reservoir while the outflow is 4.80 lakh cusec, said the official.

The water discharged from the dam will reach Mundali by Saturday morning and 8 lakh cusec of water is expected to flow through Mundali barrage of Mahanadi between Saturday morning and noon, he added.

While all necessary arrangements have been made by the district administration for possible flooding, 30 ODRAF teams and 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in 8 districts to tackle any eventuality.