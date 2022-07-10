Low pressure to trigger rainfall in Odisha for next 4-5 days

Bhubaneswar: Several districts in Odisha are likely to experience enhanced rainfall activities under the influence of the low pressure area, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar, the rainfall activities are likely to continue for the next 4-5 days in the State.

Low pressure area had formed yesterday over Odisha and neighbourhood under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh Coasts.

Here’s a look on the forecast:

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.07.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.07.2022 upto 0830 hrs IST of 12.07.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Bargarh.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.07.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Puri.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.07.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall very likely tooccur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur.