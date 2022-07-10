Low Pressure To Trigger Heavy Rains In Odisha Over Next 5 Days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the Low-Pressure Area over south interior Odisha and neighbourhood now lies over coastal areas of south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood.

The associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards while the monsoon trough now passes through centre of LPA over coastal areas of south Odisha, the IMD stated.

The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall for Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts over the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued Yellow Warning for several districts over with a forecast of heavy rains over the next five days till July 15.