‘Low Pressure’ To Trigger Heavy Rain In These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here on Sunday said that Odisha is likely to witness heavy rainfall under the impact of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

Reportedly, a low-pressure area has formed over the west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur till Monday.