Low Pressure To Trigger Heavy Rain In Odisha From Oct 15

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha will witness heavy rainfall from October 15 as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea & neighbourhood persists and now extends. Under the influence of this, a low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours.

After intensification, the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 24 hours.

Following this, there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm (wind speed 40-50 kmph) and heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

Besides, rainfall intensity will increase in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal and adjoining Central India from October 15.

October 15

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

October 16

Heavy rainfall likely at one or two places in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm with lightning likely at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.