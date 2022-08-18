Low Pressure To Intensify Into Depression By Tomorrow; Red Warning Issued

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of the State will witness heavy rainfall following the formation of another low pressure area.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, another low pressure area over northeast and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh & Myanmar coasts has formed today. It is very likely to move northwestwards and become well marked low pressure area during next 6 hours.

Continuing to move northwestwards, it is likely to concentrate into a Depression by tomorrow morning over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal & Bangladesh coasts. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, North Odisha, Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh, said the IMD.

Under the influence, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several parts of Odisha on August 19 and 20. A red warning has also been issued in this regard.

Forecast & Warnings:

Day-1 (Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 19.08.22):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north Odisha and at many places over the districts of south Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Puri.

Day-2 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 19.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 20.08.22):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Red warning (Take action): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls (>20cm) very likely to occur over the districts of Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Orange warning (Be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Jajpur, Balasore, and Bhadrak.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, and Puri.

Day-3 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 20.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 21.08.22):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north interior Odisha and at many places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Orange warning (Be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur and Bolangir.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nawarangpur and Dhenkanal.

Day-4 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 21.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 22.08.22):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 22.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 23.08.22):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.