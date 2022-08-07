Well Marked Low Pressure To Concentrate Into Depression In Next 48 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here on Sunday informed that the low pressure is likely to concentrate into a Depression during the next 48 hours.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the low pressure now lies as a well marked low pressure over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north AndhraPradesh coasts, said

The system is likely to concentrate into a Depression during the next 48 hours. Subsequently, the system is likely to move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, it added.

Under the influence, several parts of the State will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.