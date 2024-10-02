Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area is expected to form around October 4 in the Bay of Bengal, as announced by the Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Currently, there is no forecast for a depression or cyclone, but the IMD is closely monitoring the evolving weather patterns.

According to Mohapatra, a trough extends from a cyclonic circulation over southeast Bangladesh to the North Andaman Sea, passing through the Myanmar coast. This meteorological setup has raised concerns about potential rainfall and wind patterns in the region.

The IMD advises fishermen and coastal residents to remain cautious, as the low-pressure system may bring variable weather conditions. Localized heavy rainfall is possible, particularly along the eastern coastline.

The meteorological department will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and heed any advisories issued by the IMD.

As the monsoon season transitions, the IMD emphasizes the importance of preparedness and vigilance, especially in coastal areas prone to severe weather events. Further forecasts will be issued as more data becomes available in the coming days.