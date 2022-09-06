Low Pressure Over Westcentral BoB in 48 hrs; IMD Issues Rain Alert For Odisha Till Sept 11

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal around 7th September 2022. Under its influence, a Low Pressure is likely to form over Westcentral Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar informed on Tuesday.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for the next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nawarangpur.

DAY-2 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 07.09.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 08.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput and at many places over the rest districts of Odisha

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Heavy to very heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Koraput, Rayagada and Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Kendrapara , Jagatsinghpur, Khurda.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Heavy to very heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Puri, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nayagarh.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.09.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Heavy to very heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Rayagada.

There will be slight decrease in rainfall activity in subsequent two days, the IMD bulletin read.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours

Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate Rain or Thundershower .Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 32°C and 26 °C respectively.