Low Pressure Over South Andaman Sea In Next 12 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteroligocial Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the Low Pressure Area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours.

According to the IMD, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar islands over the next 48-72 hours. The coastline of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will come under the influence around December 3, said the IMD.

The IMD DG had earlier said that the north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal may be impacted if the low pressure area turns into a cyclonic storm.

Similarly, squally weather with maximum sustained wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and neighbourhood from November 30 to December 2, 2021.