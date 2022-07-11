Low Pressure Over Odisha, Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Many Places

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar informed that the low-pressure area over coastal areas of south Odisha­-north Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

As per IMD, the system is very likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that several parts of the State are experiencing enhanced rainfall activities.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in different districts in the next couple of days. The IMD has issued Orange and yellow alerts in this regard.

Day-1: (Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of 12.07.22)

Orange warning (Be prepared)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, and Malkangiri.

Impact:

i) It may trigger landslides in vulnerable hilly areas

ii) Temporarily water logging in low lying areas and some damages to Kutcha road

iii) Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Boudh, Nuapada, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Sonepur, Puri, Khordha and Balasore.

Day-2: Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 12.07.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 13.07.22.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Angul.