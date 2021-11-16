Low Pressure Over BoB: Yellow Warning Issued For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha will experience moderate rain and thundershower activities till November 21, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the Low Pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the North Andaman sea now lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18, 2021, it added.

Under the influence of this, several parts of Odisha will experience moderate rain till November 21.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the district of South Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh.

Similar weather conditions are to prevail over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri on Wednesday, and over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, and Kandhamal on Thursday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha on Friday, and over the districts of South Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha on Saturday.

A Yellow Warning has also been issued for the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati.