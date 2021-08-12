Low Pressure Over BoB To Cause Heavy Rainfall In Odisha From Aug 15

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a low-pressure area, which is most likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to enhance rainfall activity in Odisha.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining North Bay of Bengal on August 15 and may lead to formation of a low pressure area over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours. This cyclonic circulation will further intensify into a low-pressure area by August 16. The system will gradually move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and then towards Telangana through Visakhapatnam.

Under the influence of the system, fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

There will also be heavy rain in the south coastal Odisha, especially in Koraput district. Apart from this, there will be moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in north Odisha, it added.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Nawarangpur, and Koraput during the next 24 hours.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Cuttack, Khurda, and Rayagada during the same period.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, and Nawarangpur on Day 2.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, and Koraput on Day 3, and over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Dhenkanal on Day 4.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, and Koraput on Day 3 and over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Angul, Malkangiri, and Koraput on Day 4.

Further, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Koraput on Day 5.