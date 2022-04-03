Low Pressure Over BoB Next Week

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal next week, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar said, “ An upper air cyclonic circulation likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on April 6. Under its influence, a Low Pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours.”

Weather Forecast

Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.04.2022

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.04.2022

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.