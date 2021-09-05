Low Pressure Over BoB Likely In 24 Hrs; Yellow Alert For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: A Low Pressure area is likely to form over North & adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and under its influence thundershower very likely to occur at many places over several districts of Odisha.

According to the evening bulletin of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, & Puri on Sept 6.

Issuing a yellow warning, the IMD regional centre said thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

The Met centre also informed that the rainfall activity would continue till Sept 8.

In the forecast for Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood for the next 24 hours, the IMD said that partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thundershower while Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 31°C and 25 °C respectively.

Due to the likely formation of low pressure area over North & adjoining Central Bay of Bengal, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50kmph very likely over WestCentral adjoining North Bay of Bengal off South Odisha coast during 6th and 7th September 2021.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea of West-Central adjoining North Bay of Bengal off South Odisha coast during 6th and 7th September 2021.