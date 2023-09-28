Low Pressure Over BoB In 24 Hrs; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Odisha Till Oct 3

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued heavy rainfall warning for the districts of Odisha from September 30 to October 3 as a low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Myanmar & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Eastcentral & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to become well marked low pressure area and move northwestwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts during subsequent 48 hours”, the Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar said in its Special Bulletin.

Under the influence of the above system, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over districts of Odisha during September 30 to October 3, it said.

Thunderstorms with lightning activity are very likely during the next 3 days over some districts of Odisha and it is advised to take safe shelter during thunderstorm activity to protect from lighting, it added.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for the next five days:-

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 29.09.2023) Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha. Yellow Warning (Be updated) Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak. Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 30.09.2023) Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha. Yellow Warning (Be updated) 1) Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak of Odisha. 2) Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput Nawarangpur, and Rayagada of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 01.10.2023) Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of North Odisha and at many places over the districts of South Odisha Yellow Warning (Be updated) 1) Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, 2) Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal. Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 02.10.2023) Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha. Orange Warning(Be Prepared) 1. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Bolangir, Angul.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 03.10.2023) Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha. Orange Warning (Be Prepared) 1. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh of Odisha. Impact & Action Suggested for orange warned districts: i) Water logging in low lying areas, inundation of agriculture field. Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water. ii) Possibility of some damage to informal/Kutcha road, wall collapsed of vulnerable kutcha houses. iii) Water logging in underpass road and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas. iv) Postponed fertilizer/chemicals application in agricultural field, keep livestock in safe place.

Farmers weather bulletin (for next 24 hours): Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Farmers weather Warning (for next 24 hours): Yellow Warning (Be updated):- Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours:- Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 34 oC and 26 oC respectively.