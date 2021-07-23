Low-Pressure over BoB: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that the Low-Pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood has become well marked over Northwest Bay off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

“Light to moderate rain/ thundershower has occurred at most places over the districts of Odisha with Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and the districts of Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Puri, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir & Kalahandi of rest Odisha,” IMD said in its midday bulletin.

As per IMD, there are chances of temporary water logging in low lying areas apart from disruptions to the traffic in urban areas due to poor visibility following intense spells of rainfall.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 23.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 24.07.2021)

Orange Warning (To be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir and Nuapada.

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha and Puri.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 25.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bargarh and Jharsuguda.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 26.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 27.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul and Deogarh.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.07.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 28.07.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Deogarh.