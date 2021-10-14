Low Pressure Over BoB: Heavy Rainfall To Lash Odisha During October 16-17

Bhubaneswar: As a low-pressure system formed over east-central Bay of Bengal, Odisha may witness intense rainfall during October 16-17, India Meteorological Department informed on Thursday.

As per IMD, the system will move in the west-northwest direction in the next 24 hours, with heavy rainfall activity likely in few districts of Odisha.

Under the impact of the low pressure, light to moderate rainfall at most places with an isolated thunderstorm with wind speed 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next three days, the IMD said in a bulletin today.

The rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over East India including Odisha and adjoining Central India from October 15, the bulletin said.

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusting wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over few districts of Odisha tomorrow and very heavy rainfall is predicted for the State on October 16.