Low Pressure Over BoB Becomes Well-Marked

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall as the low pressure area over the se Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal became well-marked today.

According to IMD, the low pressure area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal lies as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 053

0 hrs IST of today over Northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move northwestwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts during next 24 hours.

The IMD on Friday had issued orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain for three days. Check here:

SEPTEMBER 30 (Orange Warning)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may occur at a one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is also likely at one or two places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Angul, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda.

Thunderstorm with lightning may occur at one or two places in North Odisha, South coastal Odisha, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Balangir and Kalahandi.

OCTOBER 1 (Orange Warning)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is likely at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sundargarh, Deogarh Sambalpur Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur and Balangir.

Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) may occur at one or two places in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

OCTOBER 2 (Orange Warning)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may occur at one or two places in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Yellow Warning

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is also likely at one or two places in Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

OCTOBER 3 (Yellow Warning)

Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) may occur at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Angul and Keonjhar.

While heavy rainfall may continue at isolated places in the state on October 4, the intensity of downpour is likely to decrease thereafter, it added.