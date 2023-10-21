Low Pressure over BoB becomes well-marked, likely to turn into depression tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The low-pressure area formed over the southwest and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The weather bureau said the system is likely to turn into a depression on Sunday.

Weather experts predict that this system will intensify and gradually drift towards the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal. Projections indicate that within the next 48 hours, this system will evolve into a depression, slated for October 22. Furthermore, there is a high likelihood of the system advancing to the status of a deep depression on October 23.

Under the influence of low pressure area and its further intensification, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 gusting to 65kmph is likely on October 22 over the deep sea area of West central Bay of Bengal and 50 to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph on October 23 and 24 over west central adjoining north Bay of Bengal.

Also squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45-65 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha coast from October 24. The sea condition will be rough to very rough over these areas during above mentioned period.

Though, no warning of heavy rain has been issued by the Bhubaneswar MeT for Odisha, several places in the state may receive light to moderate rain or thundershower under its impact on October 23 and 24 during Dussehra.

According to MeT forecast, Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri on October 23.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha on October 24.