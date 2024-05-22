Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal Will Not Affect Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal will not have much impact on Odisha as it will move in the northwest direction, said Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar.

However, the system may further intensify into a deep depression and cause rain in some coastal districts of the state.

The low pressure is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal, close to the Tamil Nadu coast, which is far from the Odisha coast and will not also move further in a northeast direction. However, there are chances of its further intensification.

IMD said that under the influence of the low-pressure system, sea conditions are likely to be moderate to rough over the southwest Bay of Bengal on May 22 and rough to very rough over the central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal from May 23 and over the North Bay of Bengal from May 24.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the central & adjoining south Bay of Bengal from May 23. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast before May 23. They are advised not to enter towards the north Bay of Bengal from May 24.