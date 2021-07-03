Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal In Second Week Of July, Predicts IMD

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around the second week of July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The south-west monsoon has remained subdued for over a week and the condition will prevail for a week. However, the rainfall activity will increase as a low-pressure area is most likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal either on July 11 or 12, said the IMD.

The cumulative rainfall in Odisha between June 1 and July 2 was 18 per cent below normal (235.6 mm), it added.

A top official of the department said that the weak monsoon has gathered some momentum in the last 24 hours with moderate rainfall and thundershowers at some places in Odisha due to abnormal rise in the day temperature and excess moisture in the atmosphere. These were due to the influence of a trough stretching from northwest Rajasthan to East Assam across Haryana, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sub­Himalayan West Bengal, the official informed.

Under the influence of the trough, there will be thunderstorm with lighting at some places over 23 districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi in the next 24 hours, he said.