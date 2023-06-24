Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal In Next 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over along the North West Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours, bringing more rain to the State.

In a tweet, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre stated “low pressure area is likely to form in Bay of Bengal area during the next 24 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation in the atmosphere up to a height of 7.6 km along the North West Bay of Bengal.”

Meanwhile, rainfall activities are continuing in several parts of the State as the south west mon-sson covered the entire parts of Odisha on Friday. The rain will continue till June 27, the weather agency said.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Odisha and thus covered the entire Odisha today,” IMD said in a bulletin.

It forecast heavy rainfall (7-20cm) at one or two places in Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on Saturday.

Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is also very likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh.