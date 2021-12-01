Low Pressure Over Andaman Sea To Turn Into Depression Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Low pressure intensifying over Andaman Sea will turn into a Depression tomorrow, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, aspects of the system like intensity, probable region of landfall can be ascertained in the best manner after it develops into Depression.

The probable cyclone from the low-pressure system may not also cross the coast but rather move in North-Northeast direction along the coast. Under its impact, coastal parts of the State are likely to receive rainfall between December 3-5, it added.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur on December 3rd.

On December 4, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur district are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur.

An orange warning has also been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, and Mayurbhanj on December 5 and 6, with very heavy rainfall forecast.